Uttar Pradesh to develop a network of dry ports

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop a network of dry ports across the state, and several domestic, and international companies have forwarded their proposals for investment in this sector.

According to the government spokesman, Uttar Pradesh is a landlocked state with various export clusters. Dry ports facilitate the transportation of export cargo to seaports.

The state government had given several concessions to investors in its new Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022.

He said that the state government aims to strengthen existing dry ports, inland container depots, freight stations and logistics terminals at suitable locations with access to road corridors, a quality network of four-lane and six-lane highways, and interlinking roads.

The UP government will provide various concessions for developing dry ports.

About 100 percent exemption in stamp duty will be provided on the purchase of land or land took on the lease for a minimum period of 10 years.

Similarly, a 75 percent concession will be given in the land use conversion charge and a 75 percent exemption will be available on the development fee.

Many foreign companies have expressed their desire to invest in the logistics sector in the state.

The state government has also signed MoUs with many investors for developing dry ports. Agreements worth Rs 1,300 crore have been signed with the Saraf Group of UAE and Rs 200 crore with the Hindustan Port Pvt. Ltd.

In addition to this, the Mobility Infrastructure Group of the US has signed MoU worth Rs 8,200 crore, and the Best Bay Trucking group has signed an MoU worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Moreover, Singapore’s Star Consortium Pvt Ltd has signed a Rs 1,000 crore MoU with the state government.

DP World of UAE has also agreed to invest in setting up a joint venture in the field of logistics and cargo. The group has demanded land with highway and rail connectivity near Kanpur to develop a logistics plant. Under the joint venture, the company will require 2000 acres of land.