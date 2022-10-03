Uttar Pradesh: Yogi orders for security audit in all puja pandals

Chief Minister Yogi has directed the district administrations to ensure this by talking to all organisers this festive season.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 3rd October 2022 2:38 pm IST
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all puja pandals and religious events should compulsorily carry out fire and security audits.

He has asked the organisers of all such events to follow security norms of electrical arrangements and also fire security.

The move comes after a short-circuit reportedly caused a major fire in a puja pandal in Bhadohi district that left five dead and over 60 injured on Sunday night.

Chief Minister Yogi has directed the district administrations to ensure this by talking to all organisers this festive season.

He also said that an awareness campaign should be carried out in this regard.

In the past five months, checking of all fire and electrical safety measures in public and government buildings has been done.

Weekly audits and mock drills were carried out at places, including banks, schools, coaching institutes, hospitals, nursing homes, malls and multiplexes, industrial establishments, petrol pumps, government buildings, and apartments of over 15 metres height.

“Such audits are normally carried out annually but to avoid a similar incident, especially with high temperatures which could have put a greater stress on electrical connections, it would be in everyone’s best interests to again carry out the review at buildings which get a high daily footfall,” said a senior official.

