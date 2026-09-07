Uttarakhand: 20 madrasas shut since abolishment of Madrasa Board

Dehradun: As many as 20 madrasas have been shut or sealed after being found “illegal” or failing to meet requirements since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttarakhand government abolished the state Madrasa Board in July.

While the government has replaced the board with another authority for minority institutions, it has initiated a campaign to “put a lock” on “illegal madrasas” across the state.

Authorities most recently shut down or sealed five madrasas in Dehradun and Haldwani, with Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate asserting that the state will continue action against such educational institutes. Of the 20 madrasas, 17 were sealed, while the other three madrasas’ managements submitted a written undertaking stating that they have halted their operations.

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“The state government’s action against madrasas not complying with prescribed recognition requirements and educational standards is continuing,” Dhakate said.

An official poster shared by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on social media read, “Avaidh madrason par lagega taala (Illegal madrasa will be locked), the government takes strict action against illegal madrasas, securing the future of our children is our priority, and no one is above the law.”

Modern education missing, students being taught with tribal mentality: CM

A couple of days ago, on Saturday, September 5, Dhami wrote on X that every youth has a right to “modern and employment-oriented education” and that in today’s time, there is no justification for education to be inspired by “tribal mentality and extremism”.

In the video posted along with the text, the CM was heard saying, “Madrason mein naam kuchh hai, kaam kuchh hai, padhai kuchh aur hoti hai. (Madrasas have a name, but there is a glaring discrepancy between the actual activities and the education imparted).”

“They present a different image to the outside world; individuals are sheltered within them under the cover of anonymity or engaged in other activities—but in what direction will they eventually head?” Dhami said.

He said the modern education system that the state advocates for is nowhere to be found in these institutes. “Toh hamne tay kiya hai ki aise saare madrase Uttarakhand ke andar band ho jayenge agar hamare Uttarakhand rajya ke shiksha board ke dwara nirdharit pathyakram hai wo nahin padhayenge (So we have decided that all such madrasas in Uttarakhand will be shut down if they do not teach the curriculum prescribed by the state’s education board).”

आधुनिक और रोज़गारपरक शिक्षा का अधिकार हर युवा को है, कबीलाई मानसिकता और कट्टरपंथ से प्रेरित शिक्षा का आज के समय में कोई औचित्य नहीं है। इसीलिए हमने उत्तराखंड में मदरसा बोर्ड भंग कर सभी मदरसों को राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित पाठ्यक्रम पढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/rjABKPwaao — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 5, 2026

He said he would not allow an education system “rooted in a 500-year-old fundamentalist” or “tribal” mindset to flourish in “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.”