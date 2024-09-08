Uttarakhand: 3 boys apprehended for attempted rape of schoolmate

Rudrapur: Three boys were apprehended after a woman accused them of attempting to rape her four-year-old daughter at their school in Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a primary school on September 3, they said.

According to police, the woman had dropped her daughter at the school around 8 am as usual and she came home crying two-three hours later.

The woman said when she asked, the girl told her that the boys had beaten her up at the school and she felt pain in her private parts.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the local police station, alleging that the three students aged between 6 to 11 years of the same school beat up her daughter and attempted to rape her.

Udham Singh Nagar Superintendent of Police (City) Manoj Katyal said it will legally be called attempt to rape.

“But the six-year-old has been sent home. And two other boys who are 10 and 11.5 years of age have been sent to a juvenile care,” Katyal said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Education Department has suspended the principal of the primary school and transferred the headmaster over the incident, an official said.

The action was taken after negligence by the principal and headmaster came to light in the incident, District’s Basic Education Officer Harendra Mishra, said.