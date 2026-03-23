Uttarakhand: Ambedkar statue vandalised in Pauri, case registered

Pauri: A case has been registered after a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was defaced in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, police said on Sunday, March 22.

The police stated that they received information around 4 pm on Saturday, March 21 regarding damage to the statue, which is installed in a park near Alkeshwar Ghat along the banks of Alaknanda river.

According to the police, passersby noticed red and black paint smeared on the face of Babasaheb’s statue and immediately alerted the authorities.

Subsequently, a case was registered against unidentified miscreants under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

A police team inspected the crime scene, collected evidence and subsequently arranged for the cleaning of the statue. To apprehend the culprits, the police are not only scrutinising CCTV footage but have also appealed to the general public to share any information, photographs, or videos related to the incident.

Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Panwar stated that those responsible for the incident would soon be in police custody.