Uttarakhand: Arshad Madani, Swami Kailashananda discuss communal harmony

The head of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani met Peethadhiswara Swami Kailashananda Giri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Saturday to discuss many issues, including communal harmony in the country.
The two religious leaders exchanged momentums. While Madani presented Swami Kailashananda with a Hindi-translated Quran, the latter presented Madani with a saffron shawl and the Kumaoni Topi, a cultural cap of Uttarakhand.
The two religious leaders discussed religion, current politics as well as the Uniform Civil Code.
Later speaking to reporters, the religious leaders said that there is a need for communal harmony in the country. “Hindus and Muslims have been living peacefully together in our country for centuries. However, the political parties continue to create conflict between the two parties,” Madani said.