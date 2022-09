Uttarakhand: BJP expels party leader after son’s arrest in receptionist murder case

Dehradun: The BJP Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and his son from the party a day after the leader’s other son was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Pauri.

Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit — who owns the resort in Pauri’s Yamkeshwar block — was arrested Friday along with two employees of the resort for allegedly killing the receptionist, who had been missing for the past few days.

The party’s media incharge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Vinod Arya and Ankit on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the administration had bulldozed parts of the Uttarakhand resort where Pulkit Arya allegedly murdered the 19-year-old woman who worked as a receptionist.

Angry locals had also set parts of the building on fire. Local BJP MLA Renu Bisht’s car was also vandalised following which police had to reportedly move her to safety.

Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister’s rank. Pulkit’s brother Ankit is the vice president of state OBC Commission.

The three murder accused — Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta — were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.