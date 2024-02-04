Uttarakhand Cabinet approves draft Uniform Civil Code Bill

This will pave way for the bill to be tabled in the state Assembly

Updated: 4th February 2024 8:09 pm IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: The final draft of the Uniform Civil Code was approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet here, paving the way for its tabling in the state Assembly whose special four-day session begins here on Monday.

The Cabinet passed the UCC draft at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Sunday.

The final draft of the UCC running into 740 pages in four volumes was submitted to Dhami here on Friday by a five-member panel headed by retired judge of the Supreme Court Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The special session of the Assembly has been convened especially to pass the legislation on the UCC. The approval by the state cabinet was necessary for its introduction in the House.

