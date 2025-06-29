Uttarakhand landslide kills two, 7 Nepali labourers missing

At least two labourers were killed and seven others went missing after a cloudburst triggered a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district early Sunday, June 29.

The incident occurred near Silai, along the Yamunotri National Highway, where 19 Nepali-origin labourers were camped at a construction site for a hotel.

Search, rescue operations ongoing

Officials said a massive chunk of the hillside collapsed at around 3 am, sweeping away the camp. While 10 workers were rescued, nine initially went missing. Two of their bodies were later recovered from the banks of the Yamuna River, about 18 km downstream near Tiladi Shaheed Smarak.

“A new landslide zone has developed at the site, which was previously considered safe,” said Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya. “Around 10 metres of the highway was washed away.”

Search and rescue efforts are underway with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and local police. Meanwhile, the highway remains blocked at multiple locations. Pilgrims returning from Yamunotri have been halted at safe points, with PWD teams working to clear the route.

Char Dham Yatra suspended

In response to ongoing heavy rainfall and the risk of further landslides, authorities have suspended the Char Dham Yatra for a day. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for June 29 and 30 across several districts, including Dehradun, Tehri, and Nainital, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and lightning.

Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that stranded pilgrims are being relocated to safer areas. “Further movement will depend on weather updates,” he said, urging devotees to follow official advisories.

In related damage, heavy rain has affected agricultural fields in Kuthnaur village and completely washed away the road near Ojri. The water level of the Yamuna River has risen significantly, and the Kupda Kunshala Trikhili motor bridge in Syanachatti has been declared vulnerable.

(With inputs from PTI)