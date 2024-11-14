Uttarakhand: Man arrested for groping woman after CCTV footage surfaces

A man was arrested on Wednesday, November 14, in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun after he was caught on CCTV groping a woman while riding a scooter. The incident took place in Sanskruti Lok Colony near the Haridwar Bypass road.

The disturbing incident captured on a CCTV camera showed a scooter rider groping a woman who was walking with her minor girl. The rider is seen approaching from the opposite direction, inappropriately touching the woman and then speeding away, leaving both her and the daughter visibly shaken.

The video surfaced on social media and triggered widespread outrage, with people calling for the immediate arrest of the accused.

Outrage on social media

After huge outrage, the Uttarakhand police swung into action. Patel Nagar police station senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Singh sent a joint patrol team from Patel Nagar police station & SOG to investigate the case.

In the following days, the police managed to trace the whereabouts of the culprit identified as Kishan and arrested him. The police also seized the scooter used in the crime.

The police stated that such behaviour is unacceptable and vowed to enhance safety measures for women in public spaces.