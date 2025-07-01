Uttarakhand man battles for life after mob targets his faith

A 22-year-old Muslim fell victim to a horrendous mob assault near the gates of a university in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after revealing his religion.

The incident occurred on June 26 near Gurukul Kangri University. Mueeb, a native of Jwalapur district, was attacked with sticks by a group of 8-10 people, solely because he is a Muslim.

A gravely injured Mubeen was rushed to a government hospital but was referred to a private hospital.

His father, Mujeeb, told local reporters he took his son back home after he was unable to afford the prolonged treatment at the facility.

However, Mubeen’s condition has been deteriorating and requires urgent help.

Although a case has been registered, police have failed to take any action against the attackers. Local groups and activists have demanded accountability and action surrounding the worsening law and order situation in the state. Uttarakhand is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.