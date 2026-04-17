Uttarakhand: Man booked for selling halal chicken biryani under Hindu name

Uddham Singh Nagar: Tension prevailed in Uttarakhand‘s Udham Singh Nagar after a man was allegedly delivered chicken biryani from a Muslim-owned restaurant selling halal food, despite ordering from a restaurant with a Hindu name.

Ravi Chandra placed an order on Zomato from a restaurant named “Saurabh Chicken Biryani,” thinking it was Hindu-owned.

According to the first information report accessed by Siasat.com, Ravi grew suspicious as the restaurant’s location showed Trishul Chowk, a Muslim-dominated area, “with no Hindu restaurant.”

He immediately informed his friends, Vicky, Raghav, Pradeep Mehta, and Aditya Pandey, who suggested “investigating the location.”

The group waited in their car for the Zomato rider to arrive at the scene and spotted him picking up food from “Indian restaurant.”

“Having caught him red-handed picking up our order from ‘Indian Restaurant’ near Trishul Chowk in front of the State Bank, and after verifying the live location with our own eyes, we got out of the car and went into Indian Restaurant,” Ravi said.

The situation escalated when the restaurant owner identified himself as Rashid. Soon, Ravi, his friends, and a group of cow vigilantes, armed with sticks, confronted the restaurant-owner.

‘Rashid intentionally deceiving Hindus’

A crowd of locals gathered as the altercation intensified, with videos circulating online showing police officers attempting to diffuse the situation.

“Isne bohot galath kiya, bohot galath kiya hai (This was very wrong of him, very wrong),” a person is heard shouting while an officer drags him away from the chaos.

Tension prevailed in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar after a man was allegedly delivered chicken biryani from a Muslim-owned restaurant selling halal food, despite ordering from a restaurant with a Hindu name.



Ravi Chandra placed an order on Zomato from a restaurant named… pic.twitter.com/kpG6Pb1LHB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 17, 2026

The situation was brought under control after police intervention. Both parties were subsequently taken to the police station, where Ravi filed an official complaint.

Ravi alleged that Rashid intentionally hid his identity under Saurabh Chicken Biryani on online platforms with the intent to deceive Hindus.

“By doing so, he is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu religion and committing fraud against people,” he wrote in the FIR.

He urged the police to take legal action against Rashid to ensure that the city’s environment remains peaceful.

Case registered

Circle Inspector Rudrapur, Prashant Kumar, said a case has been booked against Rashid under Section 318 (2) (cheating).

“Saurabh has also been charged. He would provide food items to Rashid, who sold biryani under a different name,” CI Kumar said.

Authorities are investigating the matter to determine the motive behind selling food under a different identity, he added.

CI Kumar stated that the rumours of Rashid’s shop shutting down are false.