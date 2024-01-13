Ram temple inauguration: Jan 22 is dry day in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Liquor shops and bars will remain closed in Uttarakhand on January 22 on the occasion of consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

An order to this effect was issued by Excise Commissioner Hari Chandra Semwal on Friday. Liquor licence holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims on account of this closure, the order said.

The development comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state will observe a dry day on the occasion of Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

Moreover, in Uttar Pradesh, the Excise Department had also issued directions for all liquor shops to remain closed on January 22.

The Excise Commissioner instructed all District Magistrates to ensure the closure of liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh on that day, citing the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A notice by the UP Excise Commissioner stated, “You are aware that on January 22, 2024, Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly.”

Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22 on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the state will observe a ‘dry day’ to mark the ‘Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

(With inputs from PTI)