Uttarakhand school student fires at teacher after being slapped in class

A school student allegedly shot his Physics teacher after being slapped during class in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, August 19.

The incident took place at the Guru Nanak School. Police say the accused boy had hidden the gun in his lunchbox before bringing it to school. He opened fire at Gangandeep Singh Kohli following the altercation.

Student witnesses have claimed that Bajwa took the gun out and attempted to flee after firing the shot. He was, however, caught by teachers.

The bullet entered Kohli’s back and lodged in his neck. He was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery.

Police have detained the accused boy and are probing how he gained access to the weapon. A case has been registered.

(The name of the accused boy has been withheld since he is a minor.)