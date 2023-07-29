Uttarakhand: Tigress found dead in Dhela range of Corbett Reserve

Ramnagar: A tigress was found dead on Saturday in the Sawaldeh forest area of the Dhela range under the Corbett Tiger Reserve, an official said.

Giving the information, Deputy Director of the Reserve Digant Nayak said the age of the tigress should have been around five years.

Post-mortem is being conducted in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.

The exact cause of its death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, he said.

However, prima facie it seems to have died in a territorial fight for supremacy with another big cat, the CTR official said.