Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescue shaft reaches 20 mts on 1st day

Drilling to create a vertical pathway from the top of the hill above the collapsed tunnel began on Sunday, a day after an auger machine carrying out horizontal drilling broke down.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 9:26 pm IST
Uttarkashi: Vertical drilling underway during the rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Uttarkashi: Vertical drilling of 19.2 metres was done on Sunday to create an alternative escape route for the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara here for two weeks, an official said.

Rescuers have to drill down 86 metres from above to reach the trapped workers.

Vertical drilling has gone up to 19.2 metres so far, NHIDCL MD Mahmood Ahmed said at a press briefing in Silkyara on Sunday evening.

“The exercise is going on smoothly and if it goes like this without facing obstructions, we can hope to finish it in four days by November 30,” he said.

On Saturday, the auger machine’s blades got stuck inside the rubble, hindering the multi-agency rescue effort that began on November 12 when a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, trapping the 41 workers inside.

