Uttarakhand UCC Bill is Hindu code being applied to all: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, February 7, criticized the Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand, calling it a “Hindu Code that is being applied to all communities.”

He argued that the bill gives exemptions to Hindus and tribals, and forces Muslims to follow a different religion and culture, which violates their fundamental rights.

“…..There is the question of fundamental rights. I have a right to practice my religion and culture, this Bill forces me to follow a different religion and culture. In our religion, inheritance, and marriage are part of religious practice, it is a violation of Articles 25 & 29 to force us to follow a different system,” he said.

He remarked that the bill cannot be called uniform if tribals are excluded from it.

The Hyderabad MP also questioned why the Hindu Undivided Family was excluded from the bill.

He further stated that the bill contradicts the Shariah Act, Hindu Marriage Act, SMA, and ISA, and can only be enacted by the Parliament.

Owaisi criticized the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami for tabling the bill, and stated that he had to table the bill as the state’s finances are in the “doldrums.”

“No one is asking why this was needed. According to the CM, his state faced losses of 1000 crore due to floods. 17000 hectares of agricultural land was submerged and crop losses were estimated to be over ₹2 crore. Uttarakhand’s finances are in doldrums, so Dhami feels the need to table this,” he added.

“There are other constitutional and legal issues. Why have tribals been excluded? Can it be uniform if one community is exempt,” he said.

1. The #UttarakhandUCCBill is nothing but a Hindu Code applicable for all. Firstly, hindu undivided family has not been touched. Why? If you want a uniform law for succession and inheritance, why are Hindus kept out of it? Can a law be uniform if it doesn’t apply to majority of… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 7, 2024

Also Read Badruddin Ajmal comes down heavily on UCC Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled in the assembly the Uniform Civil Code bill, the first such move in any state after Independence that could be followed by similar legislation in other BJP-run states.

The hill state’s small tribal community is exempted from the proposed law, which also mandates registration of live-in relationships.

Children born of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and deserted women will be entitled to maintenance from their partners.

Bill comes ahead of LS polls

Coming just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 bill ticks off an important item on the BJP’s ideological agenda a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

It is likely to be studied and possibly implement by BJP governments in states like Gujarat and Assam. Only Goa has a common civil law, in operation since the Portuguese rule.

As it sets out common provisions, the bill effectively bans polygamy and halala without naming them — practiced among a section of Muslims. Marriages can be solemnised through separate rituals, like saptapadi, nikah and anand karaj, followed by different communities.

On Tuesday, the second day of a special session of the assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami entered the House with a copy of the original Constitution.

Ruling party members thumped their desks and chanted “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Shri Ram” as Dhami tabled the bill.

The original list of business for the day said the bill will be tabled, debated and passed by the House.

But Speaker Ritu Khanduri allowed more time after opposition members protested, raising slogans in the House. They wanted time to study the bill and then offer their views.

“It seems the government wants to pass the bill without a debate in violation of legislative traditions,” Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya had said.

The opposition also protested against the decision of the business advisory committee to suspend the Question Hour to table the UCC.

The bill applies to the whole of Uttarakhand and people from the state living outside.

STs unaffected by Bill

The state’s tribal population will not be affected.

“Nothing contained in this code shall apply to the members of any Scheduled Tribes… and the persons and group of persons whose customary rights are protected under the Part XXI of the Constitution of India,” the bill says.

Live in relationships

Like marriages, live-in relationships must be registered. The bill says the live-in partners must not be under18. But if any one of them is under 21, the registrar is bound to inform their parents or guardians.

The bill stipulates a penalty of up to a month in prison or a fine of Rs 10,000, or both, if the partners do not submit a statement on their relationship to the registrar within a month.

They will face a higher penalty if they submit false information.

If a woman in a live-in relationship is deserted by her partner, she can approach the court for maintenance from him. There is also a provision to terminate a live-in relationship.

The bill makes it clear that a marriage between a man and a woman can be solemnised if “neither party has a spouse living at the time of marriage.” In effects, this bans polygamy and polyandry.

It also spells out the right to remarry after divorce or the nullification of any marriage provided, there is no appeal pending.

And in an apparent reference to halala’ practiced among some Muslims, it specifies this includes “the right to marry the divorced spouse without any condition, such as marrying a third person before such remarriage”.

The bill also deals with the issue of marrying when the spouses are related in some manner.

It gives the nod to marriages when the couple are “not within the degrees of prohibited relationship”. But it makes an exemption to “custom or usage” that permits such marriages provided they are not against “public policy and morality”.

The common civil code will become law once it is passed by the BJP-majority House and gets the Governor’s consent.

BJP’s poll promise

The BJP had promised a UCC in the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls, which saw the party storm to power with a landslide victory for the second consecutive term.

Shortly after taking charge, Dhami appointed a five-member panel headed by Justice (rtd) Ranjana Desai to come up with a draft.

Participating in the debate, Congress leader Yashpal Arya said the bill should be referred to a select committee of the House to examine its provisions.

The committee of experts that prepared the draft should have included theologists from different faiths, he said.

Arya said there are 392 sections in the bill which runs into 172 pages, and it would have been better if the opposition members were allowed enough time to study it.

(With excerpts from PTI)