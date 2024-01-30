Uttarakhand Waqf Board set to teach Ramayan in Madrasas

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has announced that it will teach Ramayan and lessons on Hindu deity Ram in madrasas under the body.

The move is aimed at “modernising the curriculum and align it with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus”.

Shadab Shams, BJP leader and Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairperson said the introduction of Lord Ram’s teachings will commence in four madrasas situated in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital from March, which will later expand to other institutions run by the Waqf Board in the state.

Story of Prabhu Shri #Ram to be taught at madrasas in Uttarakhand from the new session starting in March.



Waqf Board Dehradun Chairman Shadab Shams said that they want children in madrasas to be like Lord Ram rather than Aurangzeb.#EmpowerYourself pic.twitter.com/ZZnCn04I0B — Sunny Raj 🇮🇳 (@sunnyrajbjp) January 27, 2024

“We will not teach kids about Aurangzeb. We will teach them about Ram and about our holy messengers. We are not Arabs, Afghans, and Mughals, we are Indians. We will focus our culture and traditions. We will neither fight nor cause it… We will not be afraid. We will play our role in creating a beautiful Bharat,” he said.

The move follows last year’s announcement by Shadab Shams about the inclusion of Sanskrit and Arabic, alongside English, in the madrasa curriculum. The Uttarakhand Waqf Board aims to create a curriculum that embraces cultural diversity while fostering inclusivity in educational settings.

There are 415 madrasas in Uttarakhand, of which 117 are under the state Waqf Board, according to Dainik Jagran.