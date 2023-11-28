Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling over, ambulance sent in

Officials are hopeful to rescue the 41 trapped workers by 5 pm.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling over, ambulance sent in
Uttarkashi: Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra talks to rescue officials at the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel where an operation being conducted to extract the 41 workers trapped inside it, in Uttarkashi district, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A major breakthrough was achieved in the Silkayara tunnel rescue operation after verticle drilling was stopped temporarily and 55 meters of manual drilling was completed on Tuesday in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

According to reports coming in, three meters of manual drilling remains. Officials are hopeful to rescue the 41 trapped workers by 5 pm.

An ambulance was taken inside the tunnel. As per the latest update, a pipe has been inserted up to 55 meters. The workers have been trapped for more than a fortnight.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X said, “With immense blessings of Baba Baukhnag, prayers of crores of country’s citizens and relentless hard work of the rescue agencies involved in the operations, pipe-laying through the tunnel has been completed and our brothers will soon be evacuated.”

A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit with 41 workers inside.

