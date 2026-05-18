VD Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister

Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Left leaders, and BJP representatives also attended the ceremony.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:57 am IST|   Updated: 18th May 2026 11:53 am IST
V D Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister
V D Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister. Photo: PTI.

Thiruvananthapuram: VD Satheesan on Monday, May 18, took oath as Kerala’s Chief Minister, and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the Congress Legislature Party leader here.

Satheesan took oath in the name of God.

Besides Satheesan, his 20-member Cabinet will also be sworn in by the Governor.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Left leaders, and BJP representatives also attended the ceremony.

Thousands of Congress workers arrived in the state capital from across Kerala for the event.

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The Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, with the results declared on May 4. The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, while the LDF secured 35 and the BJP won three.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:57 am IST|   Updated: 18th May 2026 11:53 am IST

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