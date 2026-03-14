Vacant PG medical seats: Telangana HC seeks clarification on spl counselling

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Central Government, the Medical Council of India (MCI), and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to provide an explanation regarding the extension of the deadline for admissions to postgraduate (PG) medical degree and diploma seats across the state.

A petition was filed in the High Court by the Telangana State Private Medical and Dental Colleges Management Association. The association requested the court to issue directions for conducting special counseling to fill the vacant PG medical seats in the state.

377 seats remain vacant: Petition

According to the petition, a total of 377 seats remain vacant, including 124 seats under the convener quota and 252 seats under the management quota. The association sought permission to conduct special counseling to fill these remaining seats.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin recently heard the matter.

During the hearing, senior advocate K Vivek Reddy, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, argued that the association had requested the university to relax the qualifying marks required for PG admissions.

Representing the central government, Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sharma stated that the issue of reducing the qualifying percentile for participating in counselling is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

MCI counsel objects extension of admission deadline

Meanwhile, the counsel representing the Medical Council of India (MCI) objected to extending the admission deadline, stating that several Supreme Court judgments have ruled that admission deadlines cannot be extended.

After hearing the arguments from all sides, the bench directed the Centre, MCI, and NMC to submit their explanations on the matter.

The court adjourned the hearing to the 26th of this month.