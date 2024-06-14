Vacay mode: Mahesh Babu and family spotted at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and his family were seen at the Hyderabad airport on Friday morning as they jetted off for another vacation. Mahesh was accompanied by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their children, Gautam and Sitara.

Mahesh Babu looked stylish as always in black pants, a brown jacket, and a yellow t-shirt. He completed his look with comfy sneakers, a hat, and a backpack—a common and classic airport look for him.

Check out the pictures below!

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie “Guntur Kaaram” alongside Sreeleela. He is currently working on his next project with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The film is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.