Vaddhu ra Congress: ASHA workers protest over fixed salary, detained

Hyderabad: Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers were detained at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk on Saturday, March 28, while demanding the government fulfil its poll promise of a fixed monthly salary of Rs 18,000 and job security.

“Vaddhu ra nayana Congress palana (Don’t want Congress governance),” slogans echoed in the air as police dragged protestors.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bhavani Yadadri, an ASHA worker and Bhuvanagiri district president, alleged that permission for the protest was cancelled at the last minute. “The police had granted permission till midnight, but cancelled it even before the protest began.”

Some Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers were detained in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 28, while demanding a fixed monthly salary of Rs 18,000.



They gathered at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park and urged the Telangana government to make a decision on the fixed… pic.twitter.com/8xmzaO5TEZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 28, 2026

Fixed income long pending demand

For over two years, ASHA workers have been urging a fixed monthly salary. Other demands include the immediate implementation of the Rs 1,500 increase in honorarium announced by the Centre, clearance of six months of arrears recommended under the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) from July to December 2021, payment for election and examination duties and dues for work carried out in leprosy and pulse polio surveys between 2022 and 2025.

They also demanded Rs 50 lakh insurance cover, Rs 50,000 towards last rites in the event of a death in the family and extension of Provident Fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits.

“It has been over two years since the Congress came to power, but they have failed to act on their promise,” Bhavani Yadadri said.