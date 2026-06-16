Vahan portal glitch disrupts transport services in Telangana

Hyderabad: Vehicle registration and transport-related services across Telangana have been severely affected following a prolonged disruption in the Vahan-Sarathi software portal, leaving thousands of vehicle owners stranded and causing long queues at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

According to vehicle owners, the Sarathi software has remained non-functional since Monday, June 15. As a result, essential services such as new vehicle registrations, payment of pending fines, permit-related transactions, and release of seized vehicles have come to a complete halt.

Also Read Telangana to integrate vehicle services with Vahan from Monday

Regional Transport Offices across the state witnessed heavy crowds as motorists and transport operators arrived seeking services, only to be informed that the issue was beyond the control of local officials. Frustrated vehicle owners reportedly engaged in heated arguments with officials, alleging a lack of communication and timely response from the department.

The disruption has particularly impacted rural areas where agricultural activities are currently in full swing. Owners of tractors, trailers, auto-loaders, and other goods-transport vehicles complained that vehicles seized by authorities for various reasons could not be released due to a software failure, affecting farming operations and the transportation of agricultural produce.

Vehicle owners have appealed to the government and transport department officials to give priority to the release of agricultural and goods-carrying vehicles, saying the ongoing disruption is causing significant financial losses and operational difficulties.

As of Tuesday noon, there was no official clarification regarding the exact cause of the technical glitch or a timeline for restoration of services, leaving vehicle owners anxiously awaiting a resolution.