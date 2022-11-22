Vaishali accident: Truck driver reveals he got glass of liquor for Rs 40

Patna: The truck driver responsible for the tragic road accident in Bihar’s Vaishali, where at least eight people at a roadside temple were mowed down and several others injured, on Tuesday admitted that he had consumed country- made liquor and was driving the vehicle in a drunken state.

The driver is admitted in Sadar hospital, Hajipur for treatment as he was also injured in the accident on Sunday night. Four of the injured are critical and admitted in an ICU ward of Sadar hospital.

“I purchased a glass of liquor for Rs 40 and consumed it. While driving, a truck came in front of my vehicle and its driver did not give space to to overtake it. I somehow managed to overtake that vehicle and headed towards Nayaganj Tola village where I met with the accident,” Lalu Kumar said.

ADGP, Law and Order, G.S. Gangwar, said that the injured are admitted in Sadar hospital and are under treatment. The alleged driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLSP) President Pasupati Kumar Paras, who is the MP from Vaishali, met family members of the victims.

“The driver of the truck claimed that he purchased a glass of liquor at the rate of Rs 40. The price of one life in Bihar is just Rs 5. This is the reality of Nitish Kumar’s liquor ban in Bihar. Liquor is available everywhere but Nitish Kumar is not ready to see the reality. He should roll back the decision of liquor ban in Bihar,” Paras said.