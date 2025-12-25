Vajpayee’s patriotism, ideology continue to guide India: Union Minister

Venkatapalem: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him an extraordinary patriot.

He was speaking at the conclusion of Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra, which was launched by the Andhra Pradesh BJP on December 11 to bridge the governance ideals of Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister also unveiled a statue of Vajpayee at Atal Smruthi Vanam here in Guntur district.

In his speech, Chouhan said, “Vajpayee was an extraordinary patriot whose speeches were as lofty as the Himalayas, and he firmly believed that parties may come and go, but patriotism must remain permanent.”

Recalling Vajpayee’s role in the Quit India Movement, the union minister said even Jawaharlal Nehru had once predicted his rise to premiership due to his exceptional oratory skills.

He credited Vajpayee with revolutionising India’s infrastructure through national highways, expanding education access, and reshaping the country’s foreign policy.

He pointed to cooperation between Vajpayee and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the development of the southern state.

“When one and one come together, it is not two, it is eleven, driving rapid growth across the nation and state,” said Chouhan, emphasising the synergy between Modi and Naidu.

Lauding Naidu’s vision for Amaravati, he highlighted the state’s focus on quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) development. He assured the Centre’s full cooperation for state projects.