‘Valentine’s Day se mera kya lena dena,’ says Salman Khan [Watch]

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not only a versatile actor but also the most eligible bachelor of tinsel town. The 57-year-old actor is often being asked when he will marry as his fans are eagerly waiting for the day. He dated Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among other Bollywood’s leading actresses. It is rumoured that Bhaijaan is currently dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur.

Salman Khan who has amassed a huge fan following over the decades is considered Godfather by many. An old video of Bhaijaan has resurfaced on social media platforms in which Salman is urging his fans and media persons to stay safe on Valentine’s Day.

The actor is heard saying, “Valentine’s Day se mera kya lena dena bhai. Wish you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day. God bless, be safe.” He was replying to the question of a journalist at the music show launch event.

This video is doing rounds on social media now and fans are reacting to it. A user wrote, ”To be very honest ….okay that we have made a meme on Salman Khan on being single but have a thinking that after going through 2 consecutive relationships and no getting both…any boy would prefer being single then going and finding another women who would again go for someone else”

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’.