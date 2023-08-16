Vande Bharat Express again pelted with stones in Kerala

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th August 2023 7:27 pm IST
Bharat Gaurav train from Hyderabad to Vaishno Devi Temple from June 20
Vande Bharat Express (File Photo/PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram bound Vande Bharat Express was again pelted with stones in Kannur district of Kerala on Wednesday.

The stone pelting incident on Thiruvananthapuram bound Vande Bharat Express took place between Thalassery and Mahe in which window panes of C-8 coach got smashed. However, no one was injured during the incident.

Also Read
BNS Section 150: Same coffee, little stronger, but in a ‘different mug’

This is the second time that a Vande Bharath Express has come under attack on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

Incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kannur and Kasargod districts have become a common feature. The Railway Police and the Kerala Police have launched a probe into the incident.

Earlier, miscreants had also pelted stones on three trains — travelling through Kannur and Kasargod districts of the costal state.

On Sunday night after two trains left Kannur railway station and were bound to Kasargod, they were pelted with stones near Valapattanam. Another train was also pelted with stones at Nileshweram, when it had left Kasargod for Kannur.

The Railways Police has taken the incident seriously in view of the April 2nd incident when a train bound for Kannur from Kozhikode was set on fire by a 27-year-old Delhi resident, Shahrukh Saifi.

The case is being investigated by the NIA and Saifi is presently under judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th August 2023 7:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button