Blood-soaked Mahesh Babu video goes viral, Rajamouli in trouble

Mumbai: The leaks just won’t stop haunting SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Even before fans could gear up for Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited birthday surprise on August 8, another major leak has surfaced online. This time, a 25-second video allegedly from the film’s grand action sequence has gone viral across social media, adding to the growing list of unauthorised visuals from the ambitious project.

According to reports, the leaked clip is from the much-talked-about Varanasi ghat sequence and appears to show Mahesh Babu in a blood-soaked avatar, sparking speculation that it belongs to one of the film’s biggest action blocks.

Blood bath 🔥🔥

Blood + water + Beard 🦁 global mothamm ni denguthunamm jai babuu😭😭😭🔥🔥 aa look nti babuuu death confirm❤️‍🔥💯#Varanasi #maheshbabu pic.twitter.com/m562NqhU6R — RAM DHFM (@RKiran1432) August 6, 2026

The latest leak comes just days after another alleged visual from the film’s Ugrabhatti Caves sequence surfaced online. The image revealed an elaborate set featuring towering rock formations, intricately carved stone pillars and extensive blue-screen installations, hinting at the massive VFX work planned for the sequence. The location was first teased through Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra’s character posters and briefly featured in the announcement glimpse.

From the announcement teaser and behind-the-scenes photographs to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look, Varanasi has repeatedly fallen victim to online leaks, making it one of the most frequently leaked Indian films currently under production.

Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli’s first collaboration with the Telugu superstar. The filmmaker has also confirmed that several key sequences are being shot using IMAX cameras to deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

The highly anticipated globe-trotting adventure is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.