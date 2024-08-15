Varanasi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight makes emergency landing

Flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 15th August 2024 2:25 pm IST
Bhopal: A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said.

The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told PTI.

The passenger, who was in critical condition, was rushed to hospital.

The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said.

