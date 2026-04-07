Varanasi: One held after viral video of drinking, loud music on Ganga river

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, April 7, arrested the prime accused in connection with a video that showed a group of men drinking beer and dancing to blaring DJ music aboard a boat on the Ganga in Varanasi.

A video of men partying on the holy waters went viral on Monday, April 6, and a probe was launched on the same day to identify those involved. The Manjhi community, classified as Scheduled Tribe (ST) Dalits, had allegedly organised the religious procession on a boat after Chaitra Navratri.

Gaurav Banswal, Kashi Deputy Commissioner of Police, later confirmed on social media that a first information report (FIR) has since been registered regarding the case.

“An FIR has been registered in the aforementioned case by the police. The concerned accused has been arrested. Further legal proceedings are underway,” Gaurav Banswal, Kashi Deputy Commissioner of Police, wrote on X.

पुलिस द्वारा उक्त प्रकरण में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । संबंधित अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है । अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — DCP Kashi (@VnsDcp) April 7, 2026

The Varanasi Police did not provide additional information despite multiple requests by Siasat.com.

Reacting to the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi compared the incident to the Muslim youth who were apprehended for eating chicken biryani and allegedly discarding the waste in the Ganga river.

“This consumption of Alcohol is allowed? It doesn’t hurts —— feelings? ,& it doesn’t disrupts social harmony? it doesn’t causes public nuisance?it doesn’t violates Water Act? And ruling party will not give a complaint also? 14 Muslim boys are still incarcerated in jail,” the MP wrote on X.

The youth were subsequently denied bail and booked under several charges, including extortion. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Rajat Jaiswal filed a complaint alleging that non-veg food on the Ganga River deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.