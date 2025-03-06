Varun Dhawan aka Sunny Sanskari has a special birthday wish for his ‘Tulsi’ Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor for the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” penned a sweet birthday wish for the actress.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor posted a photo of them and wrote, “Happy birthday tulsi Love sunny.” In the image, Varun is seen holding Janhvi as she looks straight into his eyes. The duo posed on a balcony amidst the stunning view of the city.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” was announced last year and will mark Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s second collaboration following their 2023 film “Bawaal.”

This upcoming rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will see Varun and Janhvi as the lead pair. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others. The film was originally scheduled to release on April 18, 2025. However, as per the latest reports, the shoot has been extended until March 2025. As a result, the romantic comedy is now expected to hit the big screens in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is celebrating her 27th birthday, and today, on her special day, she is receiving sweet shout-outs from her industry friends and fans on social media. Wishing the actress, her “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” co-actor Rohit Saraf gifted the actress a customized dog-themed birthday cake. The text on the post read, Happy Birthday, JK!” Reacting to it, Janhvi expressed, “Omg @rohitsaraf love u.”

Rohit re-shared Janhvi’s Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday, JK Can’t wait to trouble u again love u.”

Others who joined in wishing Janhvi included Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, and several others.