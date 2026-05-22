Varun Dhawan joins Hollywood after Priyanka, Deepika and Alia?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan may soon take a major step in his career, if the latest reports are to be believed. The actor is reportedly in advanced discussions for a Hollywood project backed by producer Lawrence Kasanoff.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the news has already created excitement among fans who have long wanted to see Varun enter international cinema.

Is Varun Dhawan making his Hollywood debut?

According to recent reports, Varun has been offered a large-scale action film with an inter-parallel universe concept. Discussions between the actor and the makers are said to be moving in a positive direction.

If everything moves ahead as planned, this film could become Varun Dhawan’s first major Hollywood project and an important milestone in his career journey.

The genre is also interesting because parallel universe action films are still not commonly explored in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Why this project is getting attention

The biggest reason fans are excited is the association with Lawrence Kasanoff, who is widely recognised for working on the Mortal Kombat franchise.

A collaboration at this scale could help Varun expand his reach beyond Bollywood and connect with a global audience.

Interestingly, Varun had earlier shared in an interview that acting was always his dream and that he once imagined making his debut in Hollywood.

What’s next for Varun Dhawan?

Before any international announcement, Varun is currently focused on his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The romantic entertainer stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde alongside him and has already built strong buzz among audiences.

The trailer release recently faced delays, but fans continue to wait eagerly for updates.

For now, there is no official statement from Varun Dhawan or his team regarding the Hollywood project. Until confirmation arrives, fans can only wait and watch whether this becomes the actor’s biggest career move yet.