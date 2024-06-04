Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th June 2024 10:33 am IST
Varun treats fans with unseen wedding pics on 1st anniversary with Natasha
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Good News! Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on Monday.

Varun was spotted with his father, David Dhawan, at a hospital in Mumbai.

Varun was also seen showing thumbs up to the paps.

The couple has been blessed with a baby girl, as confirmed by Varun’s father David while leaving the hospital.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha’s baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght.”

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Baby John’.’Baby John’ is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

He also has ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ in his kitty.

The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

