Varun Dhawan reacts to Allu Arjun’s arrest

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested today on 13th December after a tragic stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad on December 4. The incident, which took place at Sandhya Theatre, left one person dead and several others injured.

The police filed a case against the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his security team, citing negligence for not informing authorities about the event. They were charged under serious sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Tollywood Stays Silent, Varun Dhawan Speaks Up

While fans and media were shocked by the arrest, Tollywood actors have largely remained silent, raising eyebrows about the lack of support for one of their biggest stars.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, however, commented on the situation. He said, “An actor can’t take everything on himself. This is unfortunate,” showing support for Allu Arjun while emphasizing the pressure celebrities face at public events.

Allu Arjun is expected to appear before a magistrate soon. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Baby John, which releases on December 25.