Varun Dhawan to promote ‘Baby John’ at Dubai’s Global Village

Dubai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to meet fans at the Global Village in Dubai on Saturday, December 21, to promote his much-anticipated action film Baby John, out in cinemas on Wednesday, December 25.

He and his co-star Keerthy Suresh, along with the renowned director Atlee, will grace the main stage at 8:30 pm UAE time.

Bollywood icons will be featured in a live Q&A session, sharing stories, secrets, and more.

Global Village offers a unique and energetic Bollywood night, free for ticket holders.

About Baby John

Baby John is produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande. It is a remake of the 2016 Tamil action thriller Theri. Varun Dhawan plays the role of a police officer and single father in the movie.

The film’s cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Baby John is set to release in theatres around Christmas, facing stiff competition from Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2, which is causing box office chaos in India and abroad.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John,” Dhawan said in a press statement. “This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life.”