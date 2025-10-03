Varun, Janhvi’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Netflix release date

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released in cinemas on October 2, 2025. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak, the film comes with the charm of a grand Indian wedding backdrop. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles, with Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma in supporting parts. Prajakta Koli makes a surprise cameo, adding to the excitement.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. The streaming date has not been confirmed yet. As per industry practice, the film is expected to release on OTT after eight weeks (November mid mostly), though a strong box office performance could push the digital release further.

Box Office Opening

The film opened amid high expectations but faced tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. On its first day, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected around Rs. 10.11 crore at the Indian box office. With a budget of Rs. 60 crores, the rom-com has covered just over fifteen percent of its cost on day one.

Storyline

The film revolves around Sunny and Tulsi, who pretend to be in love to win back their ex-partners Ananya and Vikram. However, the plan takes an unexpected turn as real feelings develop, leading to comedy, drama, and heartfelt emotions.