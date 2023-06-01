Engagement ceremony in Chiranjeevi’s family in June, details inside

Hyderabad: It is finally happening! Varun Tej, a popular Tollywood actor and Naga Babu’s son, is about to embark on a new chapter in his life as he prepares to marry actress Lavanya Tripathi. And, the couple’s engagement date is out!

According to a latest report in Pinkvilla, the engagement ceremony will take place on June 9, bringing the entire Mega family together for this joyous occasion. Close friends and family will be in attendance, including prominent figures such as Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, and the legendary megastar Chiranjeevi. Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha, and their children are expected to attend.

Varun’s engagement has been carefully organized by the Mega family, taking into account the availability of all family members. The wedding ceremony is set to take place by the end of 2023.

How did the relationship blossom?

Varun and Lavanya’s relationship has been kept private for a long time, but their love and affection for one another have grown steadily. Their journey began as co-stars in films such as “Mister” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH,” gradually blossoming into a deep friendship and, eventually, love. The couple has kept their romance hidden from attention-seekers in the media.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s journey in Tollywood

Varun Tej made his acting debut with the film ‘Mukunda’ in 2014 and has since gained fame for roles in films such as ‘Fidaa’,’F2′, and ‘Tholi Prema’. Lavanya Tripathi, on the other hand, made her Telugu debut in 2012 after beginning her acting career with the Hindi television show ‘Pyaar Ka Bandhan’ in 2009. She reportedly has a couple of films in the works.

The engagement ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with love, happiness, and togetherness for the couple and their families, as the Mega family eagerly awaits the union of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.