Wedding in Chiranjeevi’s family next month, details inside

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a lavish ceremony on June 8 in Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi and his wife with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi (Twitter)

Hyderabad: It seems like wedding preparations are in full swing in the Konidela family! Naga Babu’s son and actor Varun Tej who got engaged to his ladylove-actress Lavanya Tripathi in June, is set to get married next month. Yes, you read that right!

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Date, Venue

If the latest buzz in the industry is to be believed, Lavanya and Varun will tying the knot on August 24. While there is no official confirmation from the family yet, rumours are rife that couple will exchange vows in the romantic and beautiful city of Italy.

A Lavish Engagement In Hyderabad

Varun and Lavanya, who kept their relationship under the wraps for long time, got engaged in a lavish ceremony on June 8 in Hyderabad. They exchanged the rings in the presence of their close friends and family. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind, and Sai Dharam Tej were among the celebrities that attended the engagement ceremony.

Varun and Lavanya have previously acted together in films such as Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister.

