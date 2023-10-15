Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s plans Tuscan wedding; here’s venue price

Hyderabad: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s love story began on the set of their Telugu film ‘Mister’, and the duo officially confirmed their relationship after sharing engagement pictures on June 9 earlier this year. According to reports, they will be exchanging the wedding vows on November 1 in Italy and the venue has also been revealed.

Yes, it is reported that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are planning a Tuscan inspired wedding and they have chosen Borgo San Felice Resort as the wedding venue. To let you know about the place where this beautiful couple is set to tie the knot, we will share with you the details of the place.

It is reported that the quaint village of San Felice has been converted into a resort and it will give the couple the Tuscan wedding vibes. It is also reported that it costs around Rs 1 lakh per night for one of the suites in the resort.

Check out the videos and pictures of the resort below.