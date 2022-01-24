Varun treats fans with unseen wedding pics on 1st anniversary with Natasha

Mumbai: On his first wedding anniversary on Monday, actor Varun Dhawan treated his fans with a string of unseen pictures from his D-Day celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.

He shared a slew of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony where the couple exchanged garlands.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor captioned the image: “1”.

He then shared a few more pictures with his lady love Natasha and wrote: “To infinity and beyond – buzz lightyear.”

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.