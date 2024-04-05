Vashu Bhagnani: Bade Miyan to beat Pathaan, Jawan at Boxoffice

Mumbai: Vashu Bhagnani, a Bollywood producer, recently made waves in the entertainment world with comments about an upcoming movie called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In a video posted online by his son Jackky Bhagnani, he said he expects the film to make more than Rs 1,100 crore worldwide – a feat so far only matched by Shah Rukh Khan. Fans are now wondering whether this new prediction will come true or not!

The Bold Claim

In the video, Jackky Bhagnani playfully reminds viewers that the action-packed film is just seven days away from its release. As the camera pans to his father, Vashu Bhagnani, the veteran producer grins and declares, “Chote miyan chinta mat kar, Rs 1,100 crore confirmed hai worldwide, 100 percent” (Don’t worry, little brother; it’s confirmed—Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, 100 percent). The video concludes with Jackky exclaiming, “tathastu”.

Netizens react

Social media erupted following the video’s circulation. While some fans applauded Vashu’s confidence, others questioned whether he had ventured too far into the realm of optimism. An Akshay Kumar fan tweeted,

Oh Bhaisaab 😱😱😱😱😱Kya bol dia Vashu Sir nei 1100cr confirmed matlab samajh jao acchi screens milengi hume



Abhi mujhe full faith hai #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan pe#AkshayKumar #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/eD95e61NIh — AkkianStar (@Akkian_Star) April 3, 2024

However, not everyone shared this enthusiasm. Other users commented,

Definitely It Will Do🔥🔥🔥

Everyone Worked So So So Hard On It (except Jacky) They All Deserve 🫶

Hope For The Best😍 https://t.co/CQT5eOyOcf — . (@keshu_devotee) April 3, 2024

1100 cr ma ek zero hata do 🤡🤡 https://t.co/UV1veAVjIL — Mr. Myth (@crazylo83784786) April 3, 2024

Itna confidence toh Adi Chopra ko bhi nhi hoga Pathaan pe💀😭 https://t.co/nyGciiW5cI — A T (@naughtyrobot725) April 3, 2024

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024, on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan achieved this feat last year, becoming the first film to gross over Rs 1,050 crore worldwide. Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster Animal came close, grossing Rs 917 crore globally.