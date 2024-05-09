VC firm Venturi Partners invests $27 mn in K12 Techno Services

New Delhi: Venture capital firm Venturi Partners on Thursday announced a purchase of a $27 million stake in the education service provider K12 Techno Services from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited.

Investing out of its $180 million maiden fund, Venturi will join existing shareholders, which include Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, and Navneet Learning LLP, to support the management team led by Jai Decosta, CEO of K12 Techno.

“Venturi’s values are well aligned with K12 Techno’s mission to leverage technology to provide world-class holistic learning and improved outcomes at scale,” Nicholas Cator, Founding Partner at Venturi, said in a statement.

K12 Techno will join Venturi Partners’ portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia which includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI.

“This collaboration will propel us closer to our mission of shaping a brighter future through holistic learning experiences,” said Decosta.

“Leveraging technology alongside bespoke learning methodologies crafted for the Indian landscape, we aim to scale our impact and elevate educational outcomes,” he added.

K12 Techno provides full-stack education-related services to more than 800 private educational institutions with over 3,00,000 students enrolled across these educational institutions across the country, under multiple brands.

The company has grown at a revenue CAGR of around 40 per cent over the last five years.