Vegetable prices soar ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad due to reduced supply

Hyderabad: The recent heatwave and unseasonal rains have driven vegetable prices in Hyderabad to unprecedented levels ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad. With a 30-50 percent increase in just a fortnight, the residents are feeling the impact of reduced supply and heightened demand.

The severe weather conditions, including extremely high temperatures during the summer followed by heavy rains, have severely impacted vegetable crops. Districts like Narayanapeta have seen vendors selling some vegetables at Rs 100 per kg, while others range between Rs 80-90 per kg. This sharp increase is largely due to the additional costs incurred from importing vegetables from Raichur and Yadgir in Karnataka, including transportation expenses passed on to consumers.

Price comparison

In Hyderabad’s open markets, vegetable prices are noticeably higher than those in Rytu Bazaars, with differences ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg. Bitter gourd and green chillies are being sold at Rs 100 per kg, while ridge gourd and beans have surged to Rs 120 per kg. Capsicum is priced at Rs 90 per kg, and long beans and cauliflower are being sold at Rs 80 per kg. Beans seeds are especially expensive, priced between Rs 200-240 per kg.

Rytu Bazaars, which traditionally offer a variety of locally produced vegetables, are currently limited to selling tomatoes, brinjals, and spinach. The prices are expected to stabilize only when the Vanakalam vegetable crops arrive in the market. With the South-West monsoon active across the state, farmers are preparing their fields for the next cultivation cycle.

To meet demand, traders are importing vegetables from neighboring states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Jump in sheep prices ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad

Apart from vegetable prices, sheep rates also went up in Hyderabad ahead of Bakrid. The prices of sheep have risen by 20-25 percent compared to last year due to a supply shortage amid rains in the state.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Abdul Mannan Khan, a sheep trader, mentioned that sheep usually fall sick during the rainy season, contributing to a decline in supply.

Giving details of sheep prices in Hyderabad that spiked due to rains, he stated that 10-12 kg meat sheep is currently being sold at Rs 25,000 per pair, whereas 15-20 kg meat sheep pairs are priced at Rs 28,000.