Vegetables with fungus, houseflies found at Kachiguda restaurant

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at Sweekar Hotel located on Kachiguda X Roads revealed multiple serious food safety and hygiene violations on Sunday, July 26.

Officials found fungus on cabbage, lemons, and tomatoes. Boiled potatoes were used without proper cleaning and peeling, and prepared food was stored uncovered and unlabelled in refrigerators.

Poor sanitation and housefly infestation was observed in the kitchen, and raw vegetables were stored with semi-prepared food, posing a risk of cross- contamination.

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Officials also flagged the absence of Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC)-trained personnel and non-maintenance of employee health, pest control, water analysis, and used cooking oil disposal records.

Noodles kept without batch number and nutritional information were seized. Necessary action has been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.