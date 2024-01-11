Vegetarian served non-veg meal on Air India flight, slams airline on social media

New Delhi: A passenger on an Air India flight from Calicut to Mumbai, took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with the airline’s in-flight catering, after she was served non-vegetarian food, instead of the vegetarian meal she had ordered.

Veera Jain posted photos on X, showcasing the non-vegetarian meal she was served during the journey, accompanied by her PNR number and flight details.

“On my @airindia flight AI582, I was served a veg meal with chicken pieces in it! I boarded the flight from Calicut airport. This was a flight that was supposed to take off at 18:40PM but left the airport at 19:40PM,” she said.

“When I informed the cabin supervisor (Sona), she apologised and informed me that there was more than one complaint about the same issue other than me and my friend. However, after I informed the crew, there was no action taken to inform other passengers having vegetarian meals,” she said in a series of posts.

“First the delay, then the non-veg in my vegetarian meal. This is highly disappointing and it has hurt my sentiments. I ask Air India to take strict action on its catering services and delays.

“And I would suggest everyone- Please check thoroughly what you consume on a flight. After two extremely delayed flights (Mum-Kozhikode on 4th Jan and return on 8th Jan) and nonveg served I have lost trust in all of the airline food now,” she added.

The post quickly gained momentum on social media, with numerous users joining the conversation and expressing concerns about Air India’s food handling practices.

Some questioned the airline’s ability to cater to specific dietary preferences, while others shared similar experiences they had encountered.

“@airindia what action has been taken. Its a strict no for Jain’s to even speak about non veg. It’s not less than a crime what u did.. after this incidence, we have to think about traveling by Air india. Forget about having a meal in your aircraft,” replied another X user on Jain’s tweet.

Responding to the escalating online discussion, Air India issued a public reply to Jain, urging her to contact the airline directly through direct message (DM) to address her concerns. “Dear Ms. Jain, we have responded to your DM and request you to take a look. We request your kind understanding,” the airline said.