Veldi Rekha becomes first woman to receive prestigious Telangana handloom award

Hyderabad: Veldi Rekha, a handloom weaver from the Rajanna Sircilla district, became the first woman to be selected for the prestigious ‘Konda Laxman Bapuji Award’ this year.

She has been selected for the award for weaving the famous Rajanna Siripattu Peethambaram silk saree, known for its intricate weaves and craftsmanship, traditionally dedicated to Lord Shiva at the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.

Veldi Rekha, wife of famous handloom weaver/artist Veldi Hariprasad, weaved the rare saree in 45 days, after planning its design for two years.

Speaking with the media, she said that the weight of the saree is 600 gm, has a ‘Kakatiya Toranam’ woven on its border, and contains the ‘Vemulawada Goda Mokku Vidhanam,’ a form of prayer woven on the pallu.

The saree also contains ‘zari butas,’ the decorative motifs of a woman made of thread woven into the middle of the saree.

Thanking the state government for recognising her efforts, Rekha hoped the saree would attain popularity just like the famous Golla Bhama sarees of Siddipet, among others.

Rekha Rajanna of Telangana has been selected for the Konda Laxman Bapuji Award by the government. pic.twitter.com/cGuMbrK6iz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 1, 2025

Hariprasad and Rekha have been weaving magic in the Sircilla’s handloom sector for the past decade.

Rajanna Siripattu saree is designed to add to the fame of Sircilla, which has been the center of Telangana’s weaving industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appreciated the work of Hariprasad, who weaved a special saree with the G20 logo during the G20 Summit held in Varanasi in 2023.

Hariprasad’s special silk saree, which fits into a matchbox, is a unique work of art in the handloom sector.

He also showcased his talent during the Miss World pageant held in Hyderabad where the contestants walked the ramp donning his craft