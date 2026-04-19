Vendor harassed by UP authorities after Akhilesh Yadav sips tea

Fatehpur: Sheshman Yadav and his son Aryan Yadav never expected that serving tea to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in February would lead to being harassed, targeted, and even having their roadside tea stall shut down in Uttar Pradesh‘s Fatehpur.

The MP was passing through the area when he stopped at the tea stall to have a cup of tea. However, two months later, Sheshman and his family faced harassment from authorities over alleged food violations. A district administration team arrived at the shop, collected tea samples, and questioned why they were using aluminium utensils to make it.

‘Officials called us thugs for serving tea to Akhilesh Yadav’

Speaking to reporters, Sheshman’s son, Aryan, said that despite showing a valid license, they were told, “Since you served Akhilesh Yadav, your shop would be seized.”

They later changed their statements when Aryan began filming the incident, saying the tea shop would face action due to the use of aluminium utensils.

“When I told them we had been using them for years without any objection, they collected a sample and left. Have you ever heard of tea samples being taken for testing?” Sheshman asked.

Aryan Yadav, the young man from UP's Fatehpur who landed in trouble after serving a cup of tea to Akhilesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/xXxfDnNgSn — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 19, 2026

Aryan claimed the officials reportedly drank tea, and when they were asked to pay, they used abusive remarks and began assaulting the tea vendor’s family. “They assaulted my mother and father as well. They said we were thugs for serving tea to Akhilesh Yadav,” he said.

Aryan and his family have decided to close their shops and move away due to persistent death threats, imprisonment and constant harassment. He stated that although a police complaint was filed, he has received no information or updates regarding the case.

Officials deny allegations, news reaches Akhilesh

Officials from the Food Department denied any malpractice and said they conducted sampling after receiving a complaint about the tea’s quality on the Integrated Grievance System (IGRS) portal.

News reached the MP himself, who wrote a long message on X. “In Fatehpur, we had lovingly sipped tea at the shop of one among you, that ‘self-reliant Aryan’ (Sheshman’s son). The Food Security Department took a sample of his tea and has threatened Aryan that since you make tea in aluminium utensils, they will seal your shop…”

Taking a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, “The BJP doesn’t provide anyone with jobs or employment; on the contrary, it threatens those who want to do something through their own hard work, simply because people like us go to them to honour their work, to encourage their business.”

While addressing a press conference at his party office in Lucknow on April 18, he gifted Aryan brass utensils to make tea with instead of aluminium.

“Whenever the BJP government snatches away someone’s livelihood, we will extend our hands in help, even beyond our capacity, every single time,” Yadav wrote in another post, sharing images where he gave the utensils to Aryan.

After presenting Aryan with the gift, he took another swipe at BJP, “They used to serve tea to everyone by putting a pipe in the gutter. Tell me, is the gutter more polluted or a clean aluminium utensil?”

“Inhe Kaun samjhae inko? in khufiya logon ko, sanghi satiya logon ko aur apradath banthiyon ko (Who could possibly talk sense into them? These Sanghi people and these criminal worshippers).”