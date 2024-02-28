Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar: Karnataka’s folk music legend

Bagalkote: In the heart of Bagalkote Navnagar resides a living legend whose voice resonates with the soul of Karnataka’s folk music. Meet Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, an 81-year-old maestro renowned for his enchanting performances and mesmerizing folk songs, inherited from generations past.

With a career spanning an impressive 73 years, Venkappa continues to captivate audiences with his bronze throat and mastery over the art of folk songs.

In PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Mann Ki Baat address, extolled Venkappa’s contributions to Indian culture and music, hailing him as a true custodian of folk traditions.

Praising his dedication and selflessness, Modi remarked, “Millions have contributed to Indian culture and music. Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar is famous for singing thousands of folk songs and teaching others without any remuneration. His service is commendable.”

Born into humble beginnings, Venkappa inherited the tradition of folk words from his father and grandfather. Despite lacking formal education, Venkappa’s remarkable memory and innate talent enabled him to master thousands of folk songs, fluently reciting Dasara Pada, Santa Shishunala Pada, Vachana Sahitya, Devi Pada, and more. (Pada means word)

Accolades

Venkappa’s dedication to preserving Karnataka’s folk heritage has earned him numerous accolades, including an honorary doctorate from Janpada University and the prestigious Rajyotsava award. His performances, characterized by soulful renditions and poignant storytelling, have graced platforms ranging from state radio to national television.

Remarkably, Venkappa’s legacy extends beyond his lifetime, with his children and grandchildren continuing his tradition despite pursuing higher education. Opting for humble professions over lucrative careers, Venkappa’s descendants carry forward the torch of folk music, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Despite the passage of time, Venkappa remains a steadfast guardian of Karnataka’s folk heritage, embodying the spirit of devotion and dedication that defines his illustrious career. For 73 years, he has adorned stages with his presence, weaving melodies like pearls and enriching the cultural tapestry of Karnataka with his timeless artistry.