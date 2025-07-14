Veteran actress B Saroja Devi passes away at 87 in Bengaluru

Fondly known as "Abhinaya Saraswati" (the goddess of acting), she was celebrated by both audiences and critics alike for her powerful performances and significant contributions to Indian cinema.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th July 2025 10:56 am IST
Renowned actress B Saroja Devi, a towering figure in Indian cinema, passed away today at the age of 87.

According to a report by Udayavani, she passed away at her home in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, after a prolonged battle with age-related illnesses.

Born on January 7, 1938, B Saroja Devi enjoyed a prolific career spanning over six decades. She appeared in more than 160 films across five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sinhalese, and Kannada—earning widespread acclaim for her expressive acting and remarkable versatility.

